Group 1 Automotive Acquires RRR Automotive Group

Transaction includes three collision repair centers.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) the automotive retailer with 198 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the acquisition of the RRR Automotive Group, adding to its U.S. portfolio in the greater Baltimore/Washington DC market, the sixth largest metropolitan area in the United States. The acquisition includes Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia new vehicle dealerships; one Toyota Certified pre-owned center; and three collision repair centers. The group includes the two highest volume Honda dealerships in the state of Maryland. The dealerships are expected to generate over $500 million in annual revenues.