CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Group 1 Automotive Acquires RRR Automotive Group

Group 1 Automotive Acquires RRR Automotive Group

By Leave a Comment

Transaction includes three collision repair centers.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) the automotive retailer with 198 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the acquisition of the RRR Automotive Group, adding to its U.S. portfolio in the greater Baltimore/Washington DC market, the sixth largest metropolitan area in the United States.  The acquisition includes Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia new vehicle dealerships; one Toyota Certified pre-owned center; and three collision repair centers.  The group includes the two highest volume Honda dealerships in the state of Maryland.  The dealerships are expected to generate over $500 million in annual revenues.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey