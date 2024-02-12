Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Flat in January

While the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was flat compared to December, January Index was down over 9% year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were unchanged in January compared to December. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) remained at 204.0 but down 9.2% from a year ago. The index experienced the same 0.0% monthly change from December 2021 to January 2022.

Declining used vehicle prices allow for less collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being declared a total loss. As CollisionWeek reported November 16, government statistics on inflation show