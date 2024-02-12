U.S. Department of Transportation Urges Protection for Truckers Against Predatory Towing Fees

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) expressed strong support for trucker protections against predatory towing fees in a comment filed on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) proposed rule banning junk fees. FMCSA’s comment outlines concerns with predatory towing junk fee practices that significantly increase costs for commercial motor vehicle owners and operators. The comment also offers support for the proposed ban on hidden and misleading fees and urges the FTC to consider additional restrictions against the types of unnecessary and excessive mandatory junk fees plaguing truckers. FMCSA’s filing is part of President Biden’s whole-of-government approach