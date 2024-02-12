AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 in Northeast Dollars to Trade Show Attendees

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that 10 lucky NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show attendees will walk away as winners the association once again plans to award a total of $5,000 – $500 to 10 randomly chosen attendees the March 15-17 being held at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

To be eligible to win $500 in NORTHEAST Dollars, one only needs to pre-register to attend the show. Each attendee who pre-registers for their FREE admission badge will automatically be entered into the drawings which will be held throughout the show weekend. Those registered