Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Location in Florida

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of ADAS Calibrations of Florida. Owned by Bea Bruno, the company recently opened a location in Rivera Beach, Fla., on November 5, 2023 and a second facility is being constructed in Kissimmee.

The company’s territory extends from Orlando to North Fort Lauderdale. Plans include opening four additional locations by the end of the first quarter of 2024, including one in Pompano Beach.

“It was our absolute pleasure working with Bea and Mark, who I have known for many years and share the company’s same vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive,’”