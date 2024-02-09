CollisionWeek

Canadian Collision Industry Forum Appoints New Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced the newest members to its Steering Committee. The Steering Committee is responsible for guiding priority areas to ensure that CCIF events continue to be a success. With the goal of representing the collision industry as a whole, members of the committee are chosen from different sectors and serve a two-year term.

The new members include:

  • Brandon Roy, CARSTAR Halifax Group — Collision repairer
  • Brian Chiu, Nissan Canada Inc. — OEM dealer
  • Christina Christopher, Aviva — Insurer
  • Jennifer Everett, Enterprise Mobility — Supplier
  • Ryan Sox, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) — Educator

