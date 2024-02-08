Vince Edivan Appointed Next Executive Director at Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that on January 30 its Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan presented by the ARA Succession Committee for the transition of Executive Director responsibilities from current Executive Director Sandy Blalock to Vince Edivan, ARA’s Director of Member Relations. The leadership transition will occur over the next nine months, culminating at ARA’s 81st Annual Convention & Expo in Reno, Nevada on October 23-26.

Blalock announced her decision to return to automotive recycling industry consulting during the 80th Annual Convention & Expo. Her plan is to continue advocacy work as an ARA member, and through