PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool for Commercial Body Shops

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG AdjustRite Repair Management tool, the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

The mobile-friendly PPG AdjustRite Repair Management platform offers technicians a time clock system and automated tracking of work hours per repair order. Shop managers and estimators benefit from a centralized approach to delegate tasks, gain