CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool for Commercial Body Shops

PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool for Commercial Body Shops

By Leave a Comment

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG AdjustRite Repair Management tool, the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

PPG has launched the AdjustRite Repair Management tool, which streamlines body shop operations with features such as an intuitive time clock system for technicians and automated tracking of work hours per repair order.

The mobile-friendly PPG AdjustRite Repair Management platform offers technicians a time clock system and automated tracking of work hours per repair order. Shop managers and estimators benefit from a centralized approach to delegate tasks, gain

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey