CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, CA, on January 18, the organization’s Board of Trustees named the following officers for 2024:

Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision

Vice Chair: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions

Treasurer: Kim DeVallance Caron, Business Solutions Director, Enterprise Mobility

Secretary: Ken Eagleson, Vice President of Business Development, OEC

Past Chair: Greg Best, Senior Business Analyst, California Casualty

