CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, CA, on January 18, the organization’s Board of Trustees named the following officers for 2024:
Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision
- Vice Chair: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions
- Treasurer: Kim DeVallance Caron, Business Solutions Director, Enterprise Mobility
- Secretary: Ken Eagleson, Vice President of Business Development, OEC
- Past Chair: Greg Best, Senior Business Analyst, California Casualty
The officers will serve on CIECA’s
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.