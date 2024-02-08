Axalta Reports Net Sales Up 6.1% in 2023

Fourth quarter net sales up 4.9%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced its fourth quarter net sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. The increase in net sales was driven by a 2.3% foreign exchange benefit, 1.7% improvement in volumes, and 0.9% price-mix growth.

Net income increased 68% year-over-year to $74 million versus $44 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net income was driven by significant earnings improvement in both segments. Net income benefited from pricing actions executed throughout the year, positive mix impacts and variable cost deflation, partially offset by higher productivity investments and higher variable labor