CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Reports Net Sales Up 6.1% in 2023

Axalta Reports Net Sales Up 6.1% in 2023

By Leave a Comment

Fourth quarter net sales up 4.9%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced its fourth quarter net sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. The increase in net sales was driven by a 2.3% foreign exchange benefit, 1.7% improvement in volumes, and 0.9% price-mix growth.

Net income increased 68% year-over-year to $74 million versus $44 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net income was driven by significant earnings improvement in both segments. Net income benefited from pricing actions executed throughout the year, positive mix impacts and variable cost deflation, partially offset by higher productivity investments and higher variable labor

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey