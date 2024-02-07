CollisionWeek

Florida Man Accused of Selling Phony Insurance Policies to Car Buyers

On February 5, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of William Diehl for allegedly impersonating an insurance agent and defrauding consumers purchasing auto insurance. Diehl, while not licensed as an insurance agent, sold multiple fraudulent and non-existing automobile insurance policies to several unsuspecting victims, many of whom may still be unaware they are driving without auto insurance. In total, Diehl allegedly defrauded consumers of more than $29,000.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Fraudsters will go to incredible lengths to scam you out of your hard-earned money. As your CFO, I have prioritized bringing bad actors who thrive

