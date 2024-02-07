Ed Morse Automotive Group Enters Arizona with Acquisition of 7 Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced it is acquiring seven dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Dave Cantin Group brokered the transaction.

The dealerships include:

Lawley Chevrolet GMC at 2900 E. Fry Blvd SE, Sierra Vista

Lawley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1901 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Lawley’s Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Sierra Vista

Lawley Honda at 3200 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Lawley Hyundai at 2800 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Sierra Vista

Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Lawley Automotive