Ed Morse Automotive Group Enters Arizona with Acquisition of 7 Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced it is acquiring seven dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Dave Cantin Group brokered the transaction.
- Lawley Chevrolet GMC at 2900 E. Fry Blvd SE, Sierra Vista
- Lawley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1901 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista
- Lawley’s Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Sierra Vista
- Lawley Honda at 3200 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
- Lawley Hyundai at 2800 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
- Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Sierra Vista
- Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
