Automotive Recyclers Association Releases Battery Material Use Hierarchy

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) published a Battery Material Use Hierarchy created in collaboration with the Argonne National Laboratory. The Hierarchy describes putting batteries to their highest and best use and highlights a preferred path of batteries after they have served their initial purpose.

According to the association, encouraging and incentivizing the reuse, reconditioning, remanufacturing, and repurposing of batteries that have served their initial purpose promotes a transition to battery electric power while reducing the carbon footprint associated with the manufacturing of a battery. Each step in the Hierarchy, from most preferred outcome to least preferred outcome, represents a retention