CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Recyclers Association Releases Battery Material Use Hierarchy

Automotive Recyclers Association Releases Battery Material Use Hierarchy

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) published a Battery Material Use Hierarchy created in collaboration with the Argonne National Laboratory. The Hierarchy describes putting batteries to their highest and best use and highlights a preferred path of batteries after they have served their initial purpose.

According to the association, encouraging and incentivizing the reuse, reconditioning, remanufacturing, and repurposing of batteries that have served their initial purpose promotes a transition to battery electric power while reducing the carbon footprint associated with the manufacturing of a battery. Each step in the Hierarchy, from most preferred outcome to least preferred outcome, represents a retention

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey