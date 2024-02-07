Andrew Batenhorst Named New President of California Autobody Association Glendale/Foothill Chapter

The California Autobody Association announced Andrew Batenhorst of Pacific BMW Collision Center is the new President of our Glendale/Foothill Chapter. Andrew brings with him over 25 years experience in the automotive and insurance industries. Current Body Shop Manager at long time CAA member Pacific BMW, he also serves on the Board of SCRS and the CIC Estimating and Parts & Materials Committees. In addition, Andrew is a member of the advisory committees at both College of the Canyons and the University of Riverside.

Andrew’s leadership and experience, combined with a passion for promoting and protecting the collision repair industry make