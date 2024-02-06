Toyota Announces $1.3 Billion Investment to Bring Battery Electric Vehicle Production to Kentucky

Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts including assembly of an all-new, three row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market. The project brings the plant’s total investment to nearly $10 billion and reinforces Toyota’s commitment to high-quality vehicles and long-term job stability.

The investment supports the previously announced future BEV assembly at Toyota Kentucky. It also adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with batteries being supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.

“You cannot think of the Bluegrass region and Scott County without thinking of Toyota,” said Kentucky