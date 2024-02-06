Car ADAS Solutions Partners with TechForce Foundation

Car ADAS Solutions announced a partnership with TechForce Foundation. As part of its partnership, Car ADAS Solutions donated $1,500 to the foundation to become a TechForce Champion, a small business that supports the foundation’s mission of helping students get educated and find careers as professional technicians.

“The technician shortage is not going to be overcome by one solution,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “Providing innovative solutions to attracting new people into the automotive sector should be applauded. It’s just fantastic.”

Peeters said they are finding the ADAS calibration industry is attracting a new segment of people who