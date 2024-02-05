Tesla Settles California Hazardous Waste Disposal Suit

Vehicle manufacturer settles with 25 California District Attorney Offices over hazardous waste disposal violations at service centers, energy centers and factory.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas, along with 24 other District Attorneys throughout California, announced February 1 that a judge in San Joaquin County has ordered Tesla, Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil environmental prosecution alleging the electric car company illegally disposed of hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers, and its factory in Fremont.

Tesla, Inc. currently owns and operates approximately 57 car service centers and 18 solar