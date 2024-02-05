CollisionWeek

Safelite Seeks to Recruit 500 Auto Glass Technicians During National Virtual Hiring Event February 5-7

Safelite AutoGlass is holding a National Virtual Hiring Event on February 5-7 to recruit 500 auto glass technician trainees who will join Safelite in cities nationwide.

Safelite logo“We’re inviting ambitious individuals who want to build a rewarding career path and make a difference in their communities to join our virtual hiring event and become part of a high-performing team,” said Scott Koenigs, Safelite’s Chief People Officer. “Our People Powered culture is due in part to the passionate and talented technicians who take pride in helping people get back on the road and on with their day safely thanks to their outstanding

