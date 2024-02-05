CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for April 24-25 Collision Repair Conference

HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for April 24-25 Collision Repair Conference

By Leave a Comment

The heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry will travel to the Dallas-Fort Work (DFW) suburb of Frisco, Texas from all parts of North America to hear the latest information on heavy duty collision repair industry trends, for the HD Repair Forum on April 24-25.

HD Repair Forum logoThe Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas will play host to the action packed two-day conference that assembles the leadership in the collision repair industry. The HD Repair Forum delivers presentations and panel discussions during the first half of each day, with a variety of breakout sessions for attendees to choose from in the afternoon.

The HD Repair Forum

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey