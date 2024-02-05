HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for April 24-25 Collision Repair Conference

The heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry will travel to the Dallas-Fort Work (DFW) suburb of Frisco, Texas from all parts of North America to hear the latest information on heavy duty collision repair industry trends, for the HD Repair Forum on April 24-25.

The Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas will play host to the action packed two-day conference that assembles the leadership in the collision repair industry. The HD Repair Forum delivers presentations and panel discussions during the first half of each day, with a variety of breakout sessions for attendees to choose from in the afternoon.

The HD Repair Forum