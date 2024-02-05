AASP/NJ’s Fourth Annual Young Technician Awards Featured at Northeast Trade Show

For the fourth consecutive year, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) will conduct its Young Technician of the Year award ceremony during the NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show weekend – March 15-17 – at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

A generous annual $5,000 donation from the Utica National Group Foundation, with the help of World Insurance Associates, makes these awards possible. AASP/NJ will once again bestow this honor upon two up-and-coming technicians/painters employed by a member shop or studying at a New Jersey technical high school. Each award recipient will receive $2,500 in tools