CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / University of Nebraska Crash Tests Raise Concerns About Highway Guard Rail Performance with Heavier Electric Vehicles

University of Nebraska Crash Tests Raise Concerns About Highway Guard Rail Performance with Heavier Electric Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

The Midwest Roadside Safety Facility at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) has mobilized to answer the safety and military defense questions raised by the burgeoning number of electric vehicles on the nation’s roadways.

In research sponsored by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), the Nebraska facility recently conducted a first-of-its-kind crash test of an EV pickup truck to better understand whether currently used guardrails and U.S. military protection measures against hostile vehicles are prepared for the growing number of EVs.

Thousands of fatalities result each year from more than 100,000 run-off-road crashes involving traffic infrastructure such as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey