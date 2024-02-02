CollisionWeek

UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires 11 Collision Repair Centers

Steer Automotive Group, the UK’s largest multiple shop operator (MSO) announced the acquisition of Lovells Auto Body Centres and Pronto Accident Repair Centres. The integration of Lovells and Pronto’s 11 sites across the East of England complements our group’s current East Midlands’ footprint.

Lovells Auto Body Centre emerged in 1972 from the Lovells family garage which was first established in Peterborough during the 1930s. Chris Hammond and Duncan Exton acquired the business from Geoff Lovell in 2001, successfully growing the business to the combined 11 sites. Lovells and Pronto have established approvals from manufacturers such as BMW, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz Van,

