February 22 CIECA Webinar Examines Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar, Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Industry, is scheduled for Thursday, February 22 at 2 p.m. (EST). The one-hour webinar will feature Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice.

“People tend to be skeptical about new technology,” said Anderson. “Instead, I ecourage the industry to be optimistic and open minded about the opportunities available and embrace new technology in their businesses to be successful today and tomorrow in the collision industry.”

During the live broadcast, Anderson will discuss: