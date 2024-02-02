Craig Edmonds Named President of asTech

Cris Hollingsworth promoted to Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister named Co-Chairman of the Board.

Repairify announced the addition of Craig Edmonds as the President of asTech. The company also announced it promoted Cris Hollingsworth to Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings, and Rick Keister as the Co-Chairman of the Board.

Edmonds brings over 36 years of experience in the automotive insurance space, having held key executive leadership roles at Progressive Insurance and Allstate. In his new role, he will oversee the ongoing evolution of asTech’s proprietary and market leading All-In-One technology