Idaho Aftermarket Parts Bill Scheduled for Hearing Today

Legislation is opposed by Automotive Body Parts Association.
Legislation that would amend Idaho regulations governing consumer disclosure of the use of aftermarket crash parts is set for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. (MST) before the Idaho Senate Commerce & Human Resources. Idaho Senate Bill 1233 (SB 1233) would amend Section 41-1328B of Idaho Code that makes it an unfair claims practice for an insurer to specify or a repair facility to use non-OEM aftermarket crash parts without disclosing their use to consumers in writing.
SB 1233 proposes to expand the definition of Aftermarket crash part in the regulation.
The current
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.