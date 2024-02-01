CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA-Endorsed Tax Relief Bill Passes U.S. House

ASA-Endorsed Tax Relief Bill Passes U.S. House

By Leave a Comment

Bill supported by automotive and business industry groups now goes to the U.S. Senate.

Last night, the U.S. House of Representative passed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act (H.R. 7024) that will benefit automotive repair facilities and other businesses. The measure was supported by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) that urged members to contact their legislators to support the bill.

Automotive Service Association logoAccording to Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington D.C. representative, “Advancing the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act closer to enactment is a huge win for independent automotive repairers. The U.S. House of Representatives sent a strong

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey