ASA-Endorsed Tax Relief Bill Passes U.S. House

Bill supported by automotive and business industry groups now goes to the U.S. Senate.

Last night, the U.S. House of Representative passed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act (H.R. 7024) that will benefit automotive repair facilities and other businesses. The measure was supported by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) that urged members to contact their legislators to support the bill.

According to Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington D.C. representative, “Advancing the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act closer to enactment is a huge win for independent automotive repairers. The U.S. House of Representatives sent a strong