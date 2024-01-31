Michelle Sullivan Named CEO at Certified Collision Group

Marty Evans becomes Executive Chairman

The Certified Collision Group, Inc. (CCG) announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1. Concurrently, CCG’s long-standing CEO, Marty Evans, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sullivan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in collision repair. With a distinguished career spanning 30 years, she has successfully spearheaded strategic initiatives, fostered innovation, and achieved significant growth. She is a senior leader with a