Enterprise Mobility Enters New Markets in Latin America and the Caribbean

Branch openings in Chile, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands highlight continued global expansion for car rental business.

Enterprise Mobility announced it is expanding its growing footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean to provide more vehicle rental and mobility options for both business and leisure travelers across the region.

Today, Enterprise Rent-A-Car branches open for the first time ever in Chile – and National Car Rental and Alamo branches are open once again since exiting during the pandemic – through franchise partner Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos. Circulo Autos is a family-owned holding company with