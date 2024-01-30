Summit Partners Acquires CollisionRight from CenterOak Partners

Collision repair facility operator has 89 collision repair centers in nine states.

CenterOak Partners LLC, the Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm, today announced the sale of CollisionRight, Inc. to Summit Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The majority investment from Summit Partners, a growth equity investment firm, will provide new capital to help support CollisionRight’s growth plan focused on acquiring collision repair shops across the Central United States and Mid-Atlantic regions. CollisionRight Founder and CEO Rich Harrison will retain significant equity ownership in the business by investing alongside Summit, as will several other members of the Company’s senior