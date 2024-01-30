CollisionWeek

Driven Brands Collision Repair Group Celebrates $5 Million Milestone in Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising

The Driven Brands collision repair group, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR US, CARSTAR Canada, and Fix Auto USA, announced its North American milestone of raising over $5 million for cystic fibrosis research, care, and advocacy.

Driven Brands logoCARSTAR began fundraising for cystic fibrosis (CF) in Canada over 25 years ago, when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with CF. Since then, the initiative has spread to the larger collision group where owners have embraced the cause and have accelerated their commitment to raising valuable funds to support CF. Whether it is through hosting a car wash, golf tournament, participating in a charity walk,

