January Auto Sales Projected Up Over Last Year

While up over last year, S&P Global Mobility projects auto sales are expected to decelerate from the quickening realized in December. BEVs sales share projected at 8%.
With volume for the month projected at 1.09 million units, January 2024 U.S. auto sales are estimated to translate to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) sales pace of 15.2 million units. While this would be an improvement from the year-ago level, the result reflects a potential preview to the upcoming calendar year whereby month-to-month volatility is expected to remain in the market. Contributors to the chill in the January sales pace include
