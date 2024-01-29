Classic Collision Acquires Three New Repair Centers in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of three new collision repair centers including Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

“We take pride in our honesty and craftmanship by having experienced body technicians and painters who ensure the work is skillfully done and have seen the same culture with Classic Collision locations in our area,” stated Mark Crone, former owner of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop.

“Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop will be great additions to our footprint in the greater panhandle, and we look forward to welcoming all