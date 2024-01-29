Car ADAS Solutions Adds Location in Minnesota

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of a new licensee location owned by C.J. Peeters, Minnesota ADAS Solutions in Waite Park, Minn. Peeters opened his first location, Fargo ADAS Solutions, in Fargo, N.D., in September 2022. His second facility began operating in October 2023.

“I decided to join as a licensee to become an expert in the ADAS calibration center business,” said Peeters, who worked in the education and coaching field prior to opening the calibration center.

“C.J.’s passion and the sole focus of his locations revolve around vehicle safety systems which are in perfect alignment with our core purpose