BASF Launches One-Coat Clear

BASF announced that RM, its premium refinish paint brand, is introducing the refinish industry’s first one-coat clear – RMC1000. Answering customer demand for speed and efficiency, RMC1000 reduces cycle time, provides superior sag resistance, and offers excellent appearance.

In response to market demand for increasing productivity, RMC1000 can be applied with one wet coat and 30 minutes of drying at 140 F°, saving customers at least ten minutes due to no flash-off time and no second coat when compared to 1.5 coat clears on the market.

The value of ten minutes for body shop owners is more than mere time