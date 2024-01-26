UK’s National Body Repair Association Supports Call for In-Vehicle Data Access Legislation

As a member of the Association Internationale des Réparateurs en Carrosserie (AIRC) the UK’s National Body Repair Association (NBRA) announced it supports the call for legislation to enable access to in-vehicle data that was made by 10 automotive supplier, service and repair associations in Europe. The AIRC was a signatory of the letter.

“The letter, signed by a number of European automotive trade associations, underscores the critical need for a regulatory framework that fosters fair competition, innovation, and consumer benefits in the evolving automotive landscape,” said Martyn Rowley, Executive Director of the NBRA. “A fair and competitive marketplace is