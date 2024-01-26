U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 4% in December Compared to Last Year

Prices were up both year-over-year and on a month-over-month basis.

The most recent government figures on inflation through December show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices continues to be above the rate of general inflation for the 30th month in a row. The year-over-year (YoY) increase of over 4% in December was higher than the 3% range recorded in October and November.

Comparing the average YoY increase for the most recent 12-month period to the previous 12-month period indicates the rate of growth for auto body repair prices was 6.2 percentage points lower in the most recent