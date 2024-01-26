Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Continental Auto Parts (CAP), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, announced the acquisition of K W Automotive Inc. that does business as Pro Parts Center (PPC). Pro Parts Center is an aftermarket collision automotive parts to multi-shop operators (MSOs) and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition represents CAP’s first add-on since partnering with Kinderhook and Kinderhook’s 227th automotive / light manufacturing transaction since inception.

Founded in 2007, Pro Parts Center is a Houston, Texas-based warehouse distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts primarily to collision centers. Through its network