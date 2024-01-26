Autel Partners with MOTOR to Bring OEM Repair Information to Ultra Series Diagnostic Tablets

Autel announced that they have partnered with MOTOR Information Systems to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using MOTOR’s TruSpeed Repair. MOTOR TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capable tools.

With the accessibility of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, Autel Ultra series tablet users can access the most up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the original vehicle equipment manufacturer (OEM). The