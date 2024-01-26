AIA Canada Partners with Auto-jobs.ca to Make Recruitment More Accessible

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced an exclusive recruitment and human resources services partnership with Auto-jobs.ca, that will increase visibility of job opportunities within Canada’s auto care sector. This partnership aims to encourage collaboration and streamline the hiring process, ultimately increasing the accessibility to reaching qualified automotive candidates to fill open positions across Canada’s auto care sector.

“AIA Canada understands the need to address the ongoing labour issue in our industry, which is why we joined forces with Autojobs.ca. We aim to elevate the recruitment process in the auto care sector, making it more accessible, efficient,