CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AIA Canada Partners with Auto-jobs.ca to Make Recruitment More Accessible

AIA Canada Partners with Auto-jobs.ca to Make Recruitment More Accessible

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced an exclusive recruitment and human resources services partnership with Auto-jobs.ca, that will increase visibility of job opportunities within Canada’s auto care sector. This partnership aims to encourage collaboration and streamline the hiring process, ultimately increasing the accessibility to reaching qualified automotive candidates to fill open positions across Canada’s auto care sector.

“AIA Canada understands the need to address the ongoing labour issue in our industry, which is why we joined forces with Autojobs.ca. We aim to elevate the recruitment process in the auto care sector, making it more accessible, efficient,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey