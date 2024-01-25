Stellantis Acquires Artificial Intelligence Technologies to Advance Vehicle Features

New technology can be used to enhance predictive maintenance and diagnostics to proactively identify and schedule maintenance needs and provide alerts.

Stellantis N.V. announced the acquisition of the artificial intelligence framework, machine learning models and intellectual property rights and patents of CloudMade, a developer of smart and innovative big data-driven automotive solutions.

The acquisition – as an asset deal – will support the mid-term development of STLA SmartCockpit and reinforces Stellantis’ software strategy outlined in Dare Forward 2030.

The AI-powered framework created by CloudMade, with integrated graphical interfaces, is the industry-leading cloud and software development kit for collecting and analyzing