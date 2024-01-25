CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Sherwin-Williams Reports Net Sales Up 4.1% in 2023 to Record $23.05 Billion

Sherwin-Williams Reports Net Sales Up 4.1% in 2023 to Record $23.05 Billion

By Leave a Comment

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced consolidated net sales increased 4.1% for 2023 to a record $23.05 billion from $22.15 billion in 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) increased 17.5% in the year to $4.24 billion or 18.4% of net sales.

“Sherwin-Williams delivered solid fourth quarter results, with positive sales growth and significant year-over-year gross margin improvement,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi G. Petz. “We continued our accelerated growth investments in the quarter, which we are confident will continue to drive profitable above-market growth in future periods. Sales in all three reportable segments

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey