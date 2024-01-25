Focus Advisors Releases 2023 Collision Repair Consolidation Year in Review

Report details acquisition and private equity activity across the U.S.

Focus Advisors, the mergers and acquisition advisory firm, released its review of 2023 collision repair acquisition activity.

The report is provided below:

Growth Never Rests – 2023 Year in Review

By Raul Salinas, Senior Associate, Focus Advisors

Consolidators, Accelerators and Independent MSOs remain undaunted in their pursuit of growth. In a year that saw interest rates more than double, shops rates and repair costs surge more than 10% and the technician shortages continue to bedevil everyone in the industry, the Big Five, the seven private-equity backed Accelerators and dozens of