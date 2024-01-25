ASA, OEMs, and SCRS Offer to Serve as Resource to Congress, Constituents on Locating Vehicle Diagnostic and Repair Data

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (Alliance), and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) sent a joint letter to Congress yesterday offering to assist constituents who are encountering difficulties locating vehicle diagnostic and repair data.

“We recognize that technological innovation across the auto industry can sometimes be a source of confusion for constituents, particularly as it relates to their ability to repair their vehicles at a location of their choice,” the three associations said in the letter. “The auto industry takes our commitment to independent repair, seriously and that is why we’re pleased to serve