IBIS USA Announces Dave Smith Stage Partnership for March 19-21 Event in California

IBIS Worldwide announced Dave Smith is joining the on-stage delivery team for IBIS USA 2024, one of its flagship events in the collision repair industry. Smith brings a wealth of expertise to lead discussions at this highly anticipated event.

Dave Smith graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1989 and has been an influential force in the collision industry since then. With a remarkable career spanning over three decades, he held key roles at Enterprise Rent-A-Car for 24 years, rising to the position of VP of Strategic Sales Solutions. During his tenure, Dave played a pivotal role in the exponential growth of Enterprise’s Insurance Replacement business, reaching $3.5 billion.

Recognized as an innovator, Dave Smith holds 13 US patents for his groundbreaking contributions to workflow tools and pricing strategies. In 2014, he joined Caliber Collision’s management team as the SVP of Supply Chain, contributing significantly to their growth from $750 million to a $7 billion company.

As an Independent consultant post-Caliber Collision, Dave Smith offers a wealth of strategies for growth and value creation. His extensive industry experience, coupled with a commitment to transformative progress, makes him an ideal choice to moderate IBIS USA 2024.

IBIS USA will be held March 19-21 at the JW Marriott in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees can expect dynamic discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and insights into industry trends and innovations.

Jason Moseley, CEO of IBIS Worldwide, expressed his excitement saying, “It is a privilege to have Dave Smith joining us on stage for IBIS USA 2024. His remarkable journey in the collision industry and commitment to transformative progress aligns perfectly with the spirit of IBIS. We anticipate engaging in discussions that will shape the future of collision repair under Dave’s guidance.”

Dave Smith shared his enthusiasm for IBIS USA 2024, “IBIS holds a special place in my heart, and I am honored to be part of the on-stage team at this year’s USA event. The collision industry is at a crucial juncture, and IBIS USA provides a platform to delve into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Let’s come together to Transform Tomorrow Together.”

More information about the IBIS USA 2024 invitation-only event is available online.