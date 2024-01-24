CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hawaii Bill Would Lower Thresholds for Mandatory Overtime Pay

Hawaii Bill Would Lower Thresholds for Mandatory Overtime Pay

By Leave a Comment

According to the Automotive Service Association (ASA), a bill introduced in Hawaii’s legislature on January 19 would lower the working hours thresholds for an employee to be legally entitled to overtime compensation.

Automotive Service Association logoIf passed, Senate Bill (SB) 2610 – which was introduced by State Senator Henry Aquino (D) – would mandate:

  • At least 1.5x pay for work exceeding 40 hours in a work-week.
  • At least 1.5x pay for the 8th to 12th hours worked in a day AND 2x pay for the hours exceeding 12 hours of work in a day AND 2x pay for work exceeding 8 hours on
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey